Education Minister, Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly

Education Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly confirms 2 cases of Hand-Foot-and-Mouth Disease at 2 schools.

Hand-Foot-and-Mouth Disease is a mild, contagious viral infection common in young children.

Symptoms include sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet.

Yesterday the Minister said 2 infections were reported during the term.

She said the cases were detected at one school in the south and another in the north.

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association, Martin Lum Kin said he had heard of development.

Mr. Lum Kin could not say how many cases were recorded thus far.

He said TTUTA was still trying to get a figure.

However, he said protocols are in place to prevent infection.

There is no specific treatment for Hand-Foot-and-Mouth Disease.

However, frequent hand washing and avoiding close contact with people who have Hand-Foot-and-Mouth Disease helps to lower the risk of infection.

Minister Gadsby-Dolly says it is not unusual to have a few cases in schools from time to time.