Christine Kangaloo takes the Oath of Office

President Elect, Christine Kangaloo

Trinidad and Tobago gets its second female President this morning.

Christine Kangaloo will take the Oath of Office becoming the 7th Head of State.

The Inauguration Ceremony takes place at the Queen’s Park Savannah grandstand, in Port of Spain.

The Office of the President says some 500 invitations have been sent out.

The Electoral College elected the former Senate President on January 20th.

Her nomination and election were rejected by the Opposition United National Congress, which said her political alignment to the ruling Peoples National Movement, should have disqualified her holding the office.

The UNC yesterday insisted there is no mandate for its MP’s or Senators to boycott the President’s Inauguration.

Chief whip David Lee noted that there have been reports, which tell of a planned boycott by the UNC.

He said at the opposition’s last parliamentary caucus on February 24th, it was unanimously agreed that Opposition Parliamentarians wishing to attend the event could do so.