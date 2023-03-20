Man described by police as a known drug dealer is shot and killed in his bed

A man is shot and killed in Aranguez.

He has been identified as Dinesh Ragbir.

He was 32-years-old.

Reports say the incident took place at Freddy Street around 11pm last night.

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Ragbir was asleep at his home when armed men stormed in and opened fire.

The assailants then escaped.

Relatives and neighbors went to the house and found Mr. Ragbir suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police were called to the scene.

The Emergency Health Services arrived and pronounced Mr. Ragbir dead.

Police described Mr. Ragbir as a well known drug, firearm, and larceny offender.