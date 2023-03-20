Director of Public Prosecutions urged to break his silence and defend himself

Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard

The Opposition United National Congress is calling on the Director of Public Prosecutions to defend his office.

The party says the Office of the DPP is under attack because of the collapse of the corruption case against UNC officials who included former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday and his wife Oma.

The Prime Minister, the Attorney General and the Chief Justice have criticised the DPP and his office over the past days.

Barataria -San Juan MP Saddam Hussein told a news conference he believes the Attorney General Reginald Amour needs to apologise to prosecutors for saying they are underperforming.

Mr. Hussein said he is surprised by the utterances of Chief Justice Ivor Archie who generally blamed the DPP Roger Gaspard for the shortage of staff at his office.

He sees Justice Archie’s statement as unsolicited and an attack against the DPP.

MP Hussein said the issue is a political fight between Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, Attorney General Amour and DPP Gaspard.

He does not see why the Chief Justice would intervene.