Pundit says racial tensions in this country are real

One Pundit says racial tensions in Trinidad and Tobago are very real.

Satyananad Maharaj was responding to the escalating row between Maha Sabha’s General Secretary Sat Maharaj and Minority Leader Watson Duke.

This morning he told Newscentre 5 he does not support the views of Mr. Maharaj.

Pundit Maharaj also slammed Mr. Duke’s comments, which warned the Maha Sabha leader to stay out of Tobago.

He said Mr. Duke is also inciting hate and that too is wrong.

Pundit Maharaj is calling for national dialogue to address the underlying issues.