Opposition Leader claims corrupt officials at EBC

The Opposition Leader is claiming there are corrupt officials at the Elections and Boundaries Commission.
Mrs. Kamla Persad-Bissessar believes there could be a connection between reports of a Venezuelan national being in possession of a Trinidad and Tobago ID card, and EBC officials.
She was speaking at a political meeting in Moruga on Monday night.
On Sunday, Chief Elections Officer Vern Narciss Scope told Newscenter 5 there was no one registered with the name, Juan Navaro.
But Mrs. Persad-Bissessar is not satisfied with the explanation given.
Addressing the economic issues in the country, Mrs. Persad-Bissessar also slammed the government for its policies.
She said government’s priorities are topsy turvey and all the micro economic fundamentals are showing an economy in decline.
