I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Opposition Leader claims corrupt officials at EBC

Posted on April 17, 2019 by newscenter5
Opposition Leader, Mrs. Kamla Persad-Bissessar

Opposition Leader, Mrs. Kamla Persad-Bissessar

The Opposition Leader is claiming there are corrupt officials at the Elections and Boundaries Commission.

 

Mrs. Kamla Persad-Bissessar believes there could be a connection between reports of a Venezuelan national being in possession of a Trinidad and Tobago ID card, and EBC officials.

 

She was speaking at a political meeting in Moruga on Monday night.

 

On Sunday, Chief Elections Officer Vern Narciss Scope told Newscenter 5 there was no one registered with the name, Juan Navaro.

 

But Mrs. Persad-Bissessar is not satisfied with the explanation given.

 

Addressing the economic issues in the country, Mrs. Persad-Bissessar also slammed the government for its policies.

 

She said government’s priorities are topsy turvey and all the micro economic fundamentals are showing an economy in decline.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *