Public Utilities Minister denies having ties to the former CEO of WASA

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales is rubbishing Opposition claims that he has a relationship with the former Chief Executive Officer at the Water And Sewerage Authority.

On Sunday during the media conference of the United National Conference Princes Town MP Barry Padarath called on the Minister to state the nature of his relationship with Mr. Shurlan Sheppard.

However, speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday Mr. Gonzales said there was nothing between his office and that of the former CEO.

Minister Gonzales also gave the reason for the suspension of Mr. Shepperd from WASA.

Minister Gonzales further stated the Board of Commissioners at WASA had his full support in its decision.