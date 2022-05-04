Firearms Unit of the TTPS investigation continues

Former Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith

The investigation into the operations of the Firearms Unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service goes on.

It is now reported that 2 officers attached to the unit have been questioned in connection with allegations of corruption.

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds announced the investigation last November.

At the time he promised an in-depth and comprehensive audit into the operations of the unit.

The audit followed the findings of an initial investigation by retired Appeal Court Judge Stanley John.

The Police Service Commission initiated Justice John’s probe.

The reported corruption is said to have occurred under the watch of then Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith.

Mr. Griffith says it is noteworthy that 18 months have passed since the claims and only 2 officers have been questioned.

He describes the allegations as wild and reckless.

Mr. Griffith also says during his time as Commissioner over 100 police officers were held accountable and were either arrested or charged for offences.