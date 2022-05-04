Scrap iron dealers blame government and TSTT for increased cable theft

Scrap Iron Dealers Association president Allan Ferguson

Scrap iron dealers are not taking any blame for recent increase in cable theft.

At a news conference yesterday, President of the association representing dealers, Allan Furguson blames TSTT for these incidents of theft.

He said his association has made recommendations to the telecommunications company.

Mr. Furguson is also pointing fingers at the government.

Mr. Furguson said his association remains open to talks on the issue.