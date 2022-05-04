Police believe 2 Jamaican nationals and a resident of Carapichaima can assist in cable theft

Police believe 2 Jamaican nationals and a resident of Bank Village, Carapichaima can assist them with their investigations into cable theft.

A statement from the TTPS says the 3 men were believed to be at the scene, where 24-year-old Dillon Straughn, was shot dead on Saturday morning.

The TTPS says Mr. Straughn was caught stealing cables on Waterloo Road, Bank Village, near Sinaswee Street and was fatally shot at around 4:35am.

A 17-year-old of Chase Village and a 16-year-old of Perseverance Village were also shot and wounded while the driver of the vehicle fled the scene, leaving the dead man and his accomplices behind.

Police are looking into reports of a cable theft ring operating in the area and strongly believe the Jamaican nationals, who operate a car wash business, and another man, who is allegedly involved in the scrap iron business, can assist them.

The TTPS is asking members of the public who have information on the matter to call 800-TIPS, 555, 999 or log on to the TTPS app.