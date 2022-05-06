Central business community plunged into mourning as auto shop owner is gunned down

Gun related killings continue.

Darren Dindial has been shot and killed at his business place in Chaguanas.

He was the owner of Darren Auto Shop.

Reports say the incident took place at Caparo Valley Brasso Road in Montrose at around 6:30 last evening.

Newscenter 5 understands residents heard explosions and went to investigate.

They found Mr. Dindial lying in his shop suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the Chaguanas Health Facility where he died.

And 27-year-old Shamal Hilaire of Maracas St. Joseph has been gunned down on Ste. Madeleine Circular Street.

He is the 3rd shooting victim in the area in just about a week.

Mr. Hilaire was shot several times while he sat in the driver’s seat of his parked vehicle yesterday morning.

His brother in law who sat in the passenger seat next to Mr. Hilaire was shot on one of his hands.

It is reported the shooter fired at Mr. Hilaire at close range, before fleeing the scene.

Mr. Hilaire’s father Leo was at the scene yesterday.

He said his son was a first time father of a 3-month-old baby girl.

One week ago Omar Allan Sinanan was shot as he sat on the porch of a relative’s apartment on the corner of Ste. Madeleine Circular and Belle Vue Streets.

The next night Jewel Bynoe and security guard Randolph Adonis were shot and wounded while at a mini mart on Bellle Vue Street.