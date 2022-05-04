Missing persons report now a homicide investigation

Just over 2 hours after he was reported missing, the body of Stefan Diaz was found in Blanchisseuse.

According to police the body was discovered in some bushes in La Fillette Village, yesterday afternoon.

A close female friend of Mr. Diaz made the report to the police and later found the body.

According to reports at 12:30pm, officers of the Blanchisseuse Police Station received information of a body found at Water Reserve Trace, La Fillette Village.

Police say Mr. Diaz’s body was found by one of his female friends.

The same friend reported him missing at 10 am.

The mother of the deceased later identified the corpse.

Mr. Diaz lived at Borough Road, Maracas Bay.

Sgt. Hosein is investigating.