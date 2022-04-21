Incident in Diego Martin sees 1 man dead and 2 of his relatives wounded

One man is dead; 2 of his relatives are badly wounded during an incident in Diego Martin.

The identity of the deceased is Michael Vialva.

Reports say the incident took place along Feild Trace at Waterwheel Road during the early hours of yesterday morning.

The man’s son Raphael Vialva was asleep at the family’s home when he heard a noise from his father’s bedroom.

He then saw a relative attacking his father, Michael Vialva, with a knife.

The attacker is said to have turned on Raphael Vialva and stabbed him several times.

A female relative, Kimberly Short was also stabbed and wounded.

All 3 were taken to hospital where the elderly Mr. Michael Vialva was pronounced dead.

The 2 survivors were up to last evening hospitalised.

Kimberly Short was said to be in a serious condition but stable.

In another violent incident, Peter Guerero was shot dead at his home in Moruga.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night at La Lune Village.

Forty-four-year-old Mr. Guerero was shot in the head and face.

Police say they found 32 spent shells at the scene of the killing.

Mr. Guerero was also known as “Shortman”.