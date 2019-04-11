Public Accounts Committee question lack of audited reports by the NCC

A Public Accounts Committee questions the lack of audited reports by the National Carnival Commission.

Members of the NCC and the Ministry of Community Development, Culture and the Arts sat before the committee yesterday to examine the expenditure and controls between 2010 and last year.

Permanent Secretary Mrs. Angela Edwards said the Ministry has not received audited statements from the NCC in over a decade.

Responding to a question from Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee Dr. Bhoendradatt Tewarie, Ms. Edwards said this was the main challenge.

However Chairman of the NCC, Winston Gypsy Peters said the problem is, money is received late and then it goes to paying debts.

The Public Accounts Committee meeting was held on Tuesday.