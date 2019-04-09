Police find quantity of fully grown marijuana trees in Guaico Tamana Forest

Police discover a quantity of marijuana in Guaico, Tamana.
Newscenter 5 understands the find was made during an exercise in the Cumuto police district between the hours of 11am and 10pm yesterday.
Police say marijuana seedlings, fully grown marijuana trees and dry marijuana plants were discovered during the exercise coordinated and spearheaded by Snr. Supt Paul
Officers went three miles into the Guaico Tamana Forest where approximately 20,000 marijuana seedlings, 80,000 fully grown trees were destroyed and 10 kilograms of dry marijuana plants were seized.
A warrant will be issued for a 40-year-old man in connection with the find.
