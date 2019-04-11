Angry Tobago residents protest over airport expansion project

Angry residents of Crown Point and Bon Accord gather in another protest to vent their frustration over the airport expansion terminal project.

We are told police were called to the scene to hold the demonstrators back.

The residents have said they are being left in the dark regarding the project and how they would be affected

They picked outside the division of tourism, yesterday where members of the THA Executive Council were meeting.

Spokesperson for the group Rhonda Hackett told Newscenter 5, they are tired of the run around.

However Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles assured residents would be treated fairly.

The residents have threatened to heighten their action if the situation is not addressed.