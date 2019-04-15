Fire at Scarborough Fire Station, Head of FSA says blaze is directly in line with issues raised by members

Head of the Fire Service Association Leo Ramkissoon says the blaze at the Scarborough Fire Station falls directly in line with ongoing issues raised by his members.

Mr. Ramkissoon says the association continues to plead for better housing and infrastructure.

He says the fire stations are old and in need of upgrades.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 just moments ago he said last nights fire just confirms what he has been saying.

Mr. Ramkissoon says the fire officers now have to operate from a temporary location due to the damage.

The exact cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.