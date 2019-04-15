Police investigate a number of fatal shootings over the weekend

A bloody weekend as police investigates a number of fatal shootings.
Police say at around 9:45pm three men were liming in Maracas near the gas station when gunshots rang out.
When the smoke cleared three of the men were wounded and one lay dead at the scene.
The deceased remains unidentified.
Earlier in the day, two other persons were gunned down in separate situations.
The incidents occurred in the Beetham Gardens and Chaguaramas.
Police say at 12:35 pm a man identified as David Joseph was fatally shot.
Newscentre 5 understands Mr. Joseph was standing along the roadway in Beetham when a man armed with a gun approached him.
The man reportedly opened fire hitting Mr. Joseph several times.
He then escaped.
Mr. Joseph was rushed to hospital but died while undergoing life saving treatment.
Five minutes later Roger Borriel was shot and killed in Chaguaramas.
Reports are that Mr. Borriel, a security guard was in the vicinity of Bowen Marines in Chaguaramas at around 12:40 pm yesterday when a man approached him.
Several explosions were then heard.
His colleagues went to investigate and found him bleeding from gunshot wounds.
The assailant escaped in a waiting vehicle.
Mr. Borriel was rushed to the District Health Facility but died on arrival.
Investigations are now underway.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.