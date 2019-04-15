Barbados set to pass its 2nd IMF

The Barbados government set to pass its second International Monetary Fund.

This from the IMF Deputy Division of the Caribbean Chief, Bert Van Selm.

Speaking with reporters yesterday Mr. Van Selm said he is satisfied with the island progress so far.

Mr. Van Selm also said the country must stick to the program in order to drive down debt and spend.

He said there is no quick fix to the economic ills people must continue to make the necessary sacrifices.