National Security Minister describes fraudulent I.D. card circulating on social media as “mischief”

Mischief…that’s how National Security Minister Stuart Young describes a social media circulation showing a national I.D. card bearing a Spanish name.
Nonetheless, the Minister says persons found with fake documents will be prosecuted.
The Minister says there are reports of fake passports being used at the country’s borders.
But in the Senate yesterday, Minister Young said the police are on the alert.
Meanwhile, the search continues for a Venezuelan national said to be the holder of a false Trinidad and Tobago identification card.
Police are seeking to question Juan Luis Marcano Navarro in connection with the fake I.D. card.
A photograph of Mr. Navarro appeared on social media showing him holding what appeared to be a Venezuelan passport and a Trinidad and Tobago I.D. card.
Problems further arose after a young woman, posted a picture of her Trinidad and Tobago I.D. card bearing the same registration number.
Yesterday, Chief Elections Officer Fern Narcis-Scope maintained there was no I.D. card bearing the name Juan Luis Navarro.
Minister Young yesterday described it as social media mischief.
On Sunday Minister Young called for an investigation into the matter.
Mrs. Narcis-Scope told Newscenter 5 there may be other persons operating with fraudulent documents.
She advised those affected to report such incidents to the authorities.
The Elections Chief further assured no persons with fake documents would be able to vote.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.