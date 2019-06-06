PTSC says cost too much to run buses on public holidays

The Public Transport Service Corporation says it would cost too much money if buses were made to run on public holidays.

Yesterday bus services were suspended because of the Eid ul Fitr holiday.

Chairman of the PTSC, Edwin Gooding, this morning said it is a policy introduced since last year.

He said the demand for service is very low on holidays and it makes no sense bringing out workers on holidays.

Speaking on the Morning Show on i95.5fm today, Mr. Gooding said maybe when things get better the service can be re-introduced on national holidays.