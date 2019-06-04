CoP assured HDC his officers will give support in keeping illegal occupants out

The Commissioner of Police is giving the assurance his officers will give support to the Housing Development Corporation in keeping illegal occupants out.
Commissioner Gary Griffith held talks with HDC’s Managing Director Brent Lyons last week.
In a release Mr. Lyons yesterday said in order to execute an eviction exercise the HDC often requires the help of the TTPS and or the Defence Force.
The HDC said over the last few months the TTPS has provided support of evictions in Maloney Gardens, Nelson Street, Clifton Tower and Rio Claro.
The HDC said illegal occupants pose a challenge to the company because they deprive legitimate individuals and families of an opportunity to access housing.
Mr. Lyons is said to be pleased with the outcome of the meeting with Commissioner Griffith last Friday.
He said of utmost importance is the reduction in the number of illegal occupants in communities and he is happy with the commitment given by the Police Commissioner.
