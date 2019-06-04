Ministry of Education announced it will be working with police to ensure all construction sites are secure

The Ministry of Education says it will be working with the police to ensure all its construction sites are properly secure.
The announcement of the new arrangement comes after the discovery of a mini-marijuana plantation at the stalled construction site of the Reform
Hindu Primary School.
Last Friday, parents who were protesting the delay in completing the construction of the school, entered the compound and found several marijuana plants.
It is reported they also found a makeshift bed, two chairs and a clothing line inside a classroom.
In another classroom, they found a kitchen outfitted with a stove and utensils.
Gasparillo police were contacted and the responding officers uprooted the marijuana plants.
The find prompted criticism of the Ministry’s delay in completing the school.
In a media release, the Ministry of Education yesterday said it has continued its thrust towards securing funds for the construction of schools and the completion of others.
The Ministry said in the first phase of its construction program, 27 schools have been identified as being in advanced stages of completion.
Last month, the government said it would go to the local market to raise the $900 million needed to complete the schools by 2020.
The Ministry said it has noted that some parents were engaged in protests, calling for schools to be rebuilt or completed.
However, it said the Minister of Education Anthony Garcia had again explained why the government was at this juncture with school construction.
He said it is the constitutional right of every citizen of this country to protest, but they must also know the facts.
