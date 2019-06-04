I955 FM


Ministry of Education announced it will be working with police to ensure all construction sites are secure

Posted on June 4, 2019 by newscenter5
Education Minister Anthony Garcia

Education Minister Anthony Garcia

The Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion says it will be work­ing with the po­lice to ensure all its con­struc­tion sites are prop­er­ly se­cure.

 

The an­nounce­ment of the new arrange­ment comes af­ter the dis­cov­ery of a mi­ni-mar­i­jua­na plan­ta­tion at the stalled con­struc­tion site of the Re­form

Hin­du Pri­ma­ry School.

 

Last Friday, par­ents who were protest­ing the delay in completing the construction of the school, en­tered the com­pound and found sev­er­al mari­jua­na plants.

 

It is reported they also found a makeshift bed, two chairs and a cloth­ing line in­side a class­room.

 

In an­oth­er class­room, they found a kitchen out­fit­ted with a stove and uten­sils.

 

Gas­par­il­lo po­lice were con­tact­ed and the re­spond­ing of­fi­cers up­root­ed the mar­i­jua­na plants.

 

The find prompt­ed crit­i­cism of the Min­istry’s de­lay in com­plet­ing the school.

 

In a me­dia re­lease, the Min­istry of Ed­u­ca­tion yesterday said it has contin­ued its thrust to­wards se­cur­ing funds for the con­struc­tion of schools and the completion of others.

 

The Ministry said in the first phase of its con­struc­tion pro­gram, 27 schools have been iden­ti­fied as be­ing in ad­vanced stages of com­ple­tion.

 

Last month, the gov­ern­ment said it would go to the lo­cal mar­ket to raise the $900 mil­lion need­ed to com­plete the schools by 2020.

 

The Min­istry said it has not­ed that some par­ents were en­gaged in protests, call­ing for schools to be re­built or com­plet­ed.

How­ev­er, it said the Min­is­ter of Ed­u­ca­tion An­tho­ny Gar­cia had again ex­plained why the gov­ern­ment was at this junc­ture with school construction.

 

He said it is the con­sti­tu­tion­al right of every cit­i­zen of this coun­try to protest, but they must also know the facts.

