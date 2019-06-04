I955 FM


Guyana’s Police Commissioner says “bring proof”

Posted on June 4, 2019 by newscenter5
Guyana’s Police Commissioner Leslie James

Guyana’s Police Commissioner Leslie James says the country is not seeing an increase in crime.

 

He says statistics of reported criminal activity show there have been some incidents, but there has been no upsurge.

 

Speaking at a news conference yesterday afternoon the Police Commissioner said the force remains concerned about the crime situation in the country.

 

He also brushed aside claims that members of the public have lost confidence in the police force.

 

Commissioner James wants those who are saying this to provide the proof.

 

