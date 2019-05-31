I955 FM


Glen Ramadharsingh questions this nation’s border security

Posted on May 31, 2019 by newscenter5
Chairman of the Siparia Regional Corporation Glen Ramadharsingh, is questioning the security of the nation’s borders.

 

He says the Ministry of National Security assures tighter patrols but the migrants continue to enter.

 

Dr. Ramadharsingh says the Regional Corporation is exhausting all its resources to assist the displaced migrants.

 

He says this latest group discovered yesterday only adds to the concern of the corporation.

