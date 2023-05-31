PROTEST IN HEIGHTS OF ARIPO…

Former MP for Arima and present Ambassador to the United Nations, Penelope Beckles Robinson

Residents at the Heights of Aripo stage a peaceful protest calling for an end to broken promises.

The residents gathered at the site and called on the authorities to give them mostly better roads from as early as 6:30 yesterday morning.

President of village council Harold Diaz said, if their concerns are not met then heightened action would follow.

Mr. Diaz also said while the Member of Parliament is aware of the issue, there is only so much they can do before it’s too late.

Efforts to contact the MP for the area Penelope Beckles for a response have so far proven futile.