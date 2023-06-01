AN ABANDONED BUILDING IN WALLERFEILD IS NOW A MURDER SCENE…A TEEN IS THE VICTIM

A 15-year-old boy is shot dead.

According to reports Zion Oculien also known as Quenner, was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body.

Police say residents of Antigua Road, Wallerfeild reported hearing several explosions at around midnight last night.

Upon checking, officers discovered the lifeless body of Zion in an unoccupied business premises.

A motive for the teen’s death is yet to be ascertained.

Police are continuing inquiries.