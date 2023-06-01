A REQUEST FOR INTERNATIONAL ELECTION OBSERVERS …PM DR. ROWLEY DESCRIBES THE OPPOSITION UNC AS TROUBLEMAKERS.

Prime Minster Dr. Keith Rowley

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley says, no to a call by the Opposition Leader for international observers to monitor the upcoming Local Government Elections.

Kamla Persad Bissessar made the call at her party’s Monday night report.

Yesterday, Dr. Rowley said no.

Mrs Persad Bissessar said she had written to the Prime Minister making the request.

She said she does not trust Dr. Rowley, hence the letter.

But speaking at a breakfast meeting at the Trinidad Hilton yesterday Dr. Rowley said, the Peoples National Movement has a record and will stand by it.

He questioned who is Mrs. Persad Bissessar to order the Government.

The opposition leader feels Dr. Rowley’s refusal is another show of disrespect to the people.

She said yesterday there is no logical reason for the refusal.