TRINBAGO NATIONALS ANTON JAMES AND KYRSTEN TRIM JAILED IN BARBADOS FOR TRAFFICKING MARIJUANA

Two Trinidad and Tobago nationals have been sent to jail for more than two years, after they were found guilty of trafficking marijuana in Barbados.

The weed had an estimated street value of 744,600 Barbados dollars.

Justice Randall Worrall jailed Anton James and Kyrsten Trim, on Tuesday.

Their sentences of one thousand 182 and one thousand and two days imprisonment, is the remainder of a 12-year starting sentence imposed for trafficking 193.65 kilograms or 426.92 pounds of cannabis on February 15th, 2021.

Mr. James and Mr. Trim were convicted, reprimanded and discharged on the offences of possession and importation of the illicit drug.

Justice Worrall said this is a matter that can only be dealt with by way of a custodial sentence.

He said it is quite clear with the excessive amount of the drugs is a starting point of 12 years is unreasonable.

The court deducted three years from the 12-years starting sentence for mitigating factors and another three years for their guilty pleas, leaving them with six years.

The accused men were also credited with 828 days they had already spent on remand at Dodds prison and had another 180 days deducted given the two-year delay which it took for the matter to be adjudicated.

Given that Mr. James admitted he was the mastermind of the enterprise, he will spend the next 1 182 days in jail.

Meanwhile Mr. Trim, was given a further deduction of 180 days from his 1 182 days as he is said, to have played a more subordinate role.