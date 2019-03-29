I955 FM


Proposal heading to Cabinet to increase penalties for firearm offences

March 29, 2019

crim-page-firearms-charges-1024x683A proposal is heading to Cabinet to increase penalties for firearm offences.

 

National Security Minister Stuart Young says the current legislation is too weak and must be updated.

 

The Minister says the stiffer punishments will act as a deterrent.

 

Minister Young was speaking during yesterday’s Post Cabinet News Conference.

