No one is exempt from the law says National Security Minister

Posted on March 29, 2019 by newscenter5
National Security Minister, Stuart Young

The National Security Minister says law enforcement officers must observe the speed limit or also face the consequences.

 

Minister Stuart Young says if there is no emergency the security forces have no need to speed.

 

Speaking at the Post Cabinet News Conference yesterday Minister Stuart Young said no one is exempt from the law.

 

Minister Young said offenders can face civil and criminal charges.

 

Last week two persons died in vehicular accidents involving police officers.

