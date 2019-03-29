I955 FM


National buildings to be fully refurbished by the end of the year

Posted on March 29, 2019 by newscenter5
White Hall

The Prime Minister says before the end of the year several iconic national buildings will be fully refurbished.

 

Among them, the Red House.

 

Dr. Keith Rowley also says the construction cost is significantly less than was previously estimated.

 

The Prime Minister says White Hall and President’s House are among the projects to be completed.

 

Dr. Rowley was speaking on i95.5fm’s Afternoon Drive yesterday

