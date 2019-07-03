Promise to Tobagonians that construction on new bus terminal will begin by the end of the year

A promise to Tobagonians that con­struc­tion of a new bus ter­mi­nal will be­gin be­fore the end of the year.

Also three new bus­es are being added to the Is­land’s fleet.

Chair­man of the Pub­lic Transport Service Cor­po­ra­tion Ed­win Good­ing yesterday signed a Mem­o­ran­dum of Un­der­stand­ing be­tween the

Cor­po­ra­tion and the To­ba­go House of As­sem­bly.

The MOU for­malis­es the terms and con­di­tion un­der which the division and the PTSC will as­sist each oth­er’s op­er­a­tions.

Mr. Gooding said the THA would pro­vide the peo­ple of Tobago with the ex­per­tise in terms of engineering; it will also create a sys­tem of planned and pre­ven­ta­tive main­te­nance for the fleet.

In turn, PTSC will pro­vide train­ing and ac­cess to its fleet man­age­ment sys­tem called Max­i­mo.