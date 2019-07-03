Promise to Tobagonians that construction on new bus terminal will begin by the end of the year

A promise to Tobagonians that construction of a new bus terminal will begin before the end of the year.
Also three new buses are being added to the Island’s fleet.
Chairman of the Public Transport Service Corporation Edwin Gooding yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding between the
Corporation and the Tobago House of Assembly.
The MOU formalises the terms and condition under which the division and the PTSC will assist each other’s operations.
Mr. Gooding said the THA would provide the people of Tobago with the expertise in terms of engineering; it will also create a system of planned and preventative maintenance for the fleet.
In turn, PTSC will provide training and access to its fleet management system called Maximo.
