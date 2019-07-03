I955 FM


15 people homeless after blaze in Curepe

Posted on July 3, 2019 by newscenter5

image-3.2131497.ca3bd0beda15 people are now homeless following a blaze at an apartment complex in Curepe.

 

Among the homeless are a Jamaican national and three Cubans.

 

Reports say investigations are still being carried out to determine the cause of the blaze, which started shortly after 4pm on Monday.

 

Own­ers of the build­ing, Farhad and Tara Mo­hammed say the fire reignit­ed twice.

 

They also accuse fire officials of not doing a proper job in extinguishing the flames. ­

 

The build­ing is es­ti­mat­ed to be val­ued at $4 mil­lion TT dollars.

