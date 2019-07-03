15 people homeless after blaze in Curepe

15 people are now homeless following a blaze at an apartment complex in Curepe.

Among the homeless are a Jamaican national and three Cubans.

Reports say investigations are still being carried out to determine the cause of the blaze, which started shortly after 4pm on Monday.

Own­ers of the build­ing, Farhad and Tara Mo­hammed say the fire reignit­ed twice.

They also accuse fire officials of not doing a proper job in extinguishing the flames. ­

The build­ing is es­ti­mat­ed to be val­ued at $4 mil­lion TT dollars.