Opposition MP Dr. Roodal Moonilal blocked from speaking in parliament

Opposition Member of Parliament, Dr. Roodal Moonilal has been blocked from speaking in the parliament.
At least until he provides and explanation and apologises to government MP, Fitzgerald Hinds.
The vote to censure the Oropouche east MP followed a ruling of the Privileges Committee of the parliament, which deemed words he uttered to Mr. Hinds as threatening.
Yesterday the Speaker of the House, Brigid Annisette George said Dr. Moonilal had not complied with the instructions of the committee.
The vote on a motion to censure Dr. Moonilal was then taken.
Dr. Moonilal was in the parliament yesterday.
He wore a strip of black tape over his month.
Later, he said it was a dark day for the country.
The breach occurred during cross talk in the House of Representatives last October, when Dr. Moonilal told MP Hinds ‘snake had led for him’
‘Snake’ is the nickname for a resident of Beetham Gardens who reportedly threw water on his MP during an assessment of flooding in the area.
