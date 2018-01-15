I955 FM


Professor Richards’ body to lie in state in the Parliament today today

Posted on January 15, 2018 by newscenter5
Professor George Maxwell Richards

The body of former president Professor George Maxwell Richards will lie in state at the Parliament building today.

He died one week ago at a private hospital, after suffering a heart attack.

Yesterday Minister of National Security, Edmund Dillon gave details of the send off to the former president.

He also told members of the public wishing to attend the funeral service on Wednesday, there will be limited invitations.

The Minister also said Tobago would not have an opportunity to host the body, because of time constraints.

 

