Police probe 3 weekend murders

Police are now investigating three murders on Saturday night, in Manzanilla, Fyzabad and Arima. The victims are Ashram Persad, security guard Kurt Monticeux and Andre Sydney.
It is said Mr Sydney’s bullet riddled body, was found by police, on Saturday night at Gowers Well road. Investigators believe, his death was drug related, but people who knew him have their doubts.
Mr Sydney lives at Pond St La Romaine.
And Mr Monticeux was a security officer on duty at Omera Plaza in Arima, when he was shot and killed by bandits who attempted to rob a store in the building.
And police say Mr Persad, the owner of Dougies Bar in Manzanilla/Mayaro road, was shot in the stomach by two bandits on Saturday night. The assailants are said to have stolen an undisclosed sume of cah from the register before fleeing.
Mr Persad died at the scene.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.