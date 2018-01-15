Police probe 3 weekend murders

Police are now investigating three murders on Saturday night, in Manzanilla, Fyzabad and Arima. The victims are Ashram Persad, security guard Kurt Monticeux and Andre Sydney.

It is said Mr Sydney’s bullet riddled body, was found by police, on Saturday night at Gowers Well road. Investigators believe, his death was drug related, but people who knew him have their doubts.

Mr Sydney lives at Pond St La Romaine.

And Mr Monticeux was a security officer on duty at Omera Plaza in Arima, when he was shot and killed by bandits who attempted to rob a store in the building.

And police say Mr Persad, the owner of Dougies Bar in Manzanilla/Mayaro road, was shot in the stomach by two bandits on Saturday night. The assailants are said to have stolen an undisclosed sume of cah from the register before fleeing.

Mr Persad died at the scene.