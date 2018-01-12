SRP amongst four people who appeared in court for kidnapping and robbing incident on Lady Young Road

A Special Reserve Police Officer is among four people who appeared in Port of Spain’s Magistrates’ Court charged with kidnapping and robbing a man.

The incident occurred last Saturday night along the Lady Young Road, in Belmont.

PC Kevon Prescod, along with co-accused Che Edwards, 23, of D’abadie, Stephen Prescott, also known as Kadeem Williams, 23, of La Horquetta and 25-year-old Seth Gibbs, of Barataria, appeared before Magistrate Rehanna Hosein.

They are facing charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment and robbery with violence.

They were each granted bail in the sum of $250,000 or a cash alternative of $85,000.

As a condition of their bail, they were each ordered to report to the police station closest to where they live every Monday and Friday.

Attorneys Evans Welch, Patrick Godson-Phillip, Kelston Pope, Criston J Williams and Chelsea John represented them.