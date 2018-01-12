I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

SRP amongst four people who appeared in court for kidnapping and robbing incident on Lady Young Road

Posted on January 12, 2018 by newscenter5

Unknown-26A Special Reserve Police Officer is among four people who appeared in Port of Spain’s Magistrates’ Court charged with kidnapping and robbing a man.

 

The incident occurred last Saturday night along the Lady Young Road, in Belmont.

 

PC Kevon Prescod, along with co-accused Che Edwards, 23, of D’abadie, Stephen Prescott, also known as Kadeem Williams, 23, of La Horquetta and 25-year-old Seth Gibbs, of Barataria, appeared before Magistrate Rehanna Hosein.

 

They are facing charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment and robbery with violence.

 

They were each granted bail in the sum of $250,000 or a cash alternative of $85,000.

 

As a condition of their bail, they were each ordered to report to the police station closest to where they live every Monday and Friday.

 

Attorneys Evans Welch, Patrick Godson-Phillip, Kelston Pope, Criston J Williams and Chelsea John represented them.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *