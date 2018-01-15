A reported dispute over a lantern used on a fishing boat leads to murder in Toco.

David Calendar, 38, was shot multiple times by a resident of his village.

At around 6.25 p.m. on Sunday Mr Calendar, of Unity Lane, Anglais Road, Cumana Village, is said to have had an argument with a man he knew.

it is said the suspect then shot Calendar several times.

Mr Calendar was rushed to the Toco Health Facility by his 17 year old son, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police intercepted a Nissan Navara at Matura and detained a suspect, a 30-year-old man of L’anse Noire Village.