Procedural hearings to begin soon surrounding circumstances leading to deaths of 4 divers at pair Trading

Procedural hearings of the Commission of Enquiry into the circumstances leading to and surrounding the deaths of 4 divers are scheduled for September 7th and 8th.

The 4 drowned at Paria Trading Co. Ltd in Pointe-a-Pierre on February 25th this year.

A statement from the commission, says the procedural hearing will be open to members of the public and to the media.

Among its objectives are to identify the precise facts and circumstances which led up to and resulted in the loss of life, examine all the decisions and actions taken after it became clear that the 5 divers went missing.

It will also identify, whether by act or omission, any identified or unidentified party directly or indirectly caused loss of life; and examine all other material circumstances that led up to and surrounding the incident that led to the deaths of 4 LMCS divers, continuing up to the recovery of their bodies.

The divers – Yusuf Henry, Fyzal Kurban, Rishi Nagassar and Kazim Hosein were caught in a 30-inch diameter pipeline At Paria Fuel’s Berth No. 6.

The lone survivor was Christopher Boodram.