Opposition Senator again blames government for crime situation

Opposition Senator David Nakhid

The Opposition United National Congress is again blaming the government for the crime situation in the country.

Opposition Senator David Nakhid says the approaches of The Keith Rowley led administration have been ineffective.

He made the statement after reading recent headlines that told of among others the shooting of 2 young boys in Never Dirty, Morvant.

Addressing the party’s media conference yesterday Mr. Nakhid said it is due to bad policy.

The Senator said what is needed is intervention.

A Sunday Express report said if the recent spike in criminal activities is not addressed the year may end with 585 murders, the highest tally to date.