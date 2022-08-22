I955 FM


Alleged gang leader gunned down in Port of Spain

Posted on August 22, 2022

Police are investigating the killing of a man said to be a gang leader.

On Saturday night Jason “Pompey” Purcell was shot outside an apartment on Nelson Street in Port of Spain.

Reports say he was shot 12 times.

Police were called after residents heard the shots.

When officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force Strike Squad went to the scene Mr. Purcell was found bleeding heavily.

He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Mr. Purcell’s killing has taken the toll to 372 so far this year.

