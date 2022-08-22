Fiery protests in Point Fortin over bad roads

Residents in Cap De Ville stage a noisy demonstration calling for the roads to be fixed.

From as early as 5:30am this morning the residents blocked roads and set fire to debris.

MP for the area Kennedy Richards was at the site and called for them to cease and desist the action.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning Mr. Richards said he understands the plight of the residents.

Mr. Richards also spoke on the issue of flooding in the area, which saw the Vance River over flow, its banks.

Mr. Richards also said the issues have the attention of the authorities and are being engaged.