Senior health officials concerned about number of critically ill COVID patients

Senior health officials are lamenting the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized.
The number is put at over 200.
Principal Medical Officer In Charge Of Institutions, Dr. Maryam Abdul Richards made the disclosure at the COVID-19 media briefing yesterday.
She said as at 8am the capacity within the Parallel Health Care System stood at 41% with the majority listed as critical and severe.
She said there continues to be a high percentage of unvaccinated people requiring medical care.
Dr. Abdul Richards said this is not a good trend.
The Ministry of Health yesterday said 4 people have died of the virus.
They all had multiple co-morbidities.
