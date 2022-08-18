Senior health officials concerned about number of critically ill COVID patients

Principal Medical Officer In Charge Of Institutions, Dr. Maryam Abdul Richards

Senior health officials are lamenting the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized.

The number is put at over 200.

Principal Medical Officer In Charge Of Institutions, Dr. Maryam Abdul Richards made the disclosure at the COVID-19 media briefing yesterday.

She said as at 8am the capacity within the Parallel Health Care System stood at 41% with the majority listed as critical and severe.

She said there continues to be a high percentage of unvaccinated people requiring medical care.

Dr. Abdul Richards said this is not a good trend.

The Ministry of Health yesterday said 4 people have died of the virus.

They all had multiple co-morbidities.