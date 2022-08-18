Scrap iron dealers plan mass demonstration after scrap iron ban implemented

The Scrap Iron Dealers Association is planning a mass demonstration from south Trinidad to Port of Spain.

It is the association’s way of rejecting the export of scrap iron ban implemented by the government last Friday.

President of the association Allan Ferguson yesterday told a news conference other sectors and ordinary members of the public are invited to the march.

Mr. Ferguson and his association are getting support from The Steel Workers Union.

President Christopher Henry yesterday said what is being done to workers of the sector is wrong.

Head of the Movement for Social Justice David Abdullah yesterday said the ban would hurt people’s pockets.

Scrap iron workers in Claxton Bay yesterday continued their protest of the ban, setting fire to debris along the Southern Main Road.

Mr. Ferguson has called on the workers to halt the action.