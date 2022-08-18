Student nurses get 5 year old stipends after protest

Student Nurses

The Minister of Education tells protesting student nurses they will be paid.

Yesterday COSTATT student nurses protested outside the headquarters of the Education Ministry.

The students said say they have not been paid their $1200.00 stipends for the last 5 years.

The 300 affected students fall under the purview of the Ministry of Education.

In a Whatsapp response Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly said payments of stipends started this week, with 385 nurses paid for the period January 2021-September 2021.

Minister Gadsby-Dolly said payment for October 2021 -June 2022 is currently being processed for 400 nurses and it is expected that these payments should start this week.

The Minister also noted that processing of payments began as soon as the required information was received from the students through COSTAATT.

However the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association slams the Ministry saying this is not a good look for them.

President Idi Stewart told Newscenter 5 yesterday, this has been a long-standing issue with all students attached to the Ministry of Education.

He believes there is more to the stipend issue than meets the eye.

The union leader called the situation unfortunate as student nurses perform major tasks at the nation’s hospital.

On Tuesday COSTAATT officials said the Education Ministry was provided with all the information on payment of stipends to student nurses and assurances for payment were given.