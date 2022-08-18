Bullet remains lodged in the head of 8-year-old shot in east Port of Spain

The 8-year-old boy shot during an attack on a group liming in Mon Repos Morvant, is said to be in critical condition at hospital.

Yesterday his mother was reported as saying he was unconscious and the bullet remained lodged in the left side of the back of his head.

She said doctors are cautious about performing any procedure for fear that the child could react badly and could even die.

The mother said for most of yesterday his oxygen level was very low.

Another 11-year-old boy was also shot in the right leg during the gun related attack on Tuesday.

Two men were killed in the attack, 49-year-old Eusibo Roberts and his 38-year-old neighbour Carlton ‘Plaits’ Wharwoood.

It is reported that at around 6:30pm on Tuesday, 3 men alighted a vehicle near the corner of Laventille Extension Road and Mon Repos Road Morvant and fired several shots at a group of men.

Both Mr. Roberts and Mr. Wharwood were part of that group.

It is said after he was hit Mr. Roberts collapsed and one of the gunmen stood over him and fired more shots, killing him on the spot.