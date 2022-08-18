Overnight shooting in Arima

A 26-year-old woman is killed while liming with a friend in Arima.

The incident happened at about 10pm last night.

Police reports say Rianna Mohammed was at Bolo Trace, Hoyte Avenue, Arima with a 37-year-old able-bodied seaman when they were shot.

Officers say Ms. Mohammed, of Mc Inroy Street, Curepe, collapsed and died on the spot.

The man, who lives at Chatham Village, Chatham, was grazed in the neck.

Police are yet to establish a motive for the killing.

Ms. Mohammed is the second woman killed this week.

On Monday night Rosanne Granger was with her boyfriend Acori “Bless” Mason, sitting in a car at Jubilee Street, Aranguez Branch Road, at around 10.20 pm when they were attacked.

Both died at the scene.