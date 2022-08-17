I955 FM


Concerns expressed for safety of 4 Trinidad nations before the courts in Grenada

Posted on August 17, 2022 by admin

Ahead of today’s sentencing concern is expressed for the safety of the four nationals before the courts in Grenada.

The men are Noel Cooper, John Alexander, Mikhail John and Sheon Jack.

They were involved in a brawl on board the Habour Master last week.

It involved Grenadian Olympic javelin champion Anderson Peters.

They were each charged with assault.

On Monday one of their lawyers Cajeton Hood admitted the incident has triggered angry statements from Grenadians.

Grenada Broadcasting Network journalist Rena Pierre Thomas said yesterday Mr. Hood was being cautious.

