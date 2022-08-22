Harbour master attorneys file criminal proceedings against Grenadian athlete Anderson Peters and his brother Kiddon Peters

Grenadian athlete Anderson Peters

Defence lawyers for the Harbour Master vessel have filed criminal proceedings against Grenadian athlete Anderson Peters and his brother Kiddon Peters.

Attorney for the vessels owners Cajeton Hood says the action was filed last Friday more than a week after a brawl, which involved Anderson Peters and crewmembers from Trinidad and Tobago.

Mr. Hood says the action has been taken because attempts for an amicable end have failed and the Harbour Master is still impounded.

The attorney said last Friday there is a very credible eyewitness who saw everything that took place on board the party boat 2 weeks ago.

Four Trinidad and Tobago nationals pleaded guilty to assault charges and were fined by the Chief Magistrate.

The fines were paid and the men were set free.